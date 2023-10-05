KURIR SHOWS IT IS ONLY MEDIA OUTLET IN SERBIA THAT CAN TOP ALL SEGMENTS

WMG continues its complete digital dominance, and the most powerful brand in the WMG’s media division portfolio – Kurir – has once again confirmed that it is unequalled!

According to the Gemius data, which provides official readership figures for the web portals in Serbia, in September Kurir broke its own record in terms of real users, and on Sunday, 1 October, it was the best in all the segments: real users, time spent, number of visits, and page views, which no other web portal has managed to do as yet!

Kurir Television’s results attest to the fact that this is no mere accident, but a trend with respect to this media brand. For three consecutive days last week, from 26 until 28 September, Kurir Television was the most-viewed cable television channel in Serbia in the ‘all viewers’ category, according to the data from Nielsen – an official viewership ratings agency.

Kurir the most powerful media brand in Serbia

Ever since the Gemius data has been presented using a new interface, it is evident that Kurir is far ahead of its competitors’ web portals. Furthermore, if we take into account the fact that only Kurir can be the best in all the segments, as confirmed by the 1 October Gemius data, it is evident that Kurir is the most powerful media brand in Serbia.

The chart that shows the power of websites in Serbia. Source: Gemius*

According to the official readership figures for the Serbian web portals, Kurir.rs has been the most-read Serbian website for an incredible 59 consecutive months, with by far and ahead the greatest number of page views and the most loyal readership, which spent an average of one hour on the web portal. As regards the total time spent on the web portals, the data shows that Kurir’s visitors spent as much as 34 percent more time on this web portal compared to Blic, and 218 percent more compared to Telegraf.

In September, Kurir had over 184 million page views, which is 33 percent more than the next-ranked competitor.

Kurir.rs makes a strong start in October, topping all the key metrics

According to the official readership figures for the Serbian web portals, Kurir.rs kicked off in October with some exceptional results, positioning itself as the leading web portal in all the measured aspects. This success refers not only to the number of real and loyal readers – a category in which Kurir.rs has won first place – but also to page views, specifically, 34 percent more compared to Blic in the course of one day only. In a similar vein, it had as many as 200,000 visits more than Blic, and 882,000 more than Telegraf. As regards the total time spent on the web portals, the data shows that Kurir’s visitors spent as many as 26,000 hours more compared to Blic, and 62,000 hours more compared to Telegraf.

KURIR STIL: First choice of Serbia’s women

As for women’s web portals, the Gemius data shows that Kurir Stil has positioned itself as the leading website in Serbia. In September, as many as 1.96 million real users visited Stil, which is 271,248 users more than the second-ranked Blic Žena. Stil taking the lead in this category is supported by the fact that it had 4.4 million, i.e. 29 percent more page views than the second-ranked women’s website.

Kurir Television the most-viewed cable television channel in Serbia for three consecutive days in September

In only three years of broadcasting, Kurir Television has managed to position itself as the most-viewed cable television channel on networks where it is available. In the last week of September, it was the most viewed cable television channel in Serbia for three consecutive days, in the ‘all viewers’ category.

On Tuesday, 26 September, our television channel was watched by 2.06 percent of the total number of viewers in Serbia, with the next-ranked television channel having 0.4 percent lower result in the ‘total populace’ category. Kurir Television’s programming was followed by nearly 600,000 viewers, which is 0.48 percent better than the best-ranked programme of the SBB cable operator.

On Wednesday, 27 September, our programming was topping the list of the Nielsen official viewership ratings agency reports again. With a 2.27 percent total viewership share, Kurir Television was 0.66 percent more viewed than the second-ranked competitor – Nova S, the most-viewed television channel offered by the SBB operator, with the difference in the (18-50) target group being even more pronounced, as it stood at 0.95 percent.

Moreover, on Thursday, 28 September, nearly 550,000 people watched Kurir Television. Our programming was chosen by 2.11 percent of the total viewership in Serbia, and our result was 0.39 percent better than the second-ranked television channel. Nova S was followed by only 390,000 people, and their share in the total viewership stood at 1.59 percent.

We have the largest viewership share and a reach that exceeds 600,000 viewers daily, as well as the highest annual viewership share growth (35 percent) of all cable channels. (Source: Nielsen).

The success of our television is a result of the power of the Kurir brand, which is recognizable by its high-quality content that meets the needs of the viewers, as well as of the fact that we make over 10 hours of original programming every workday, with the best news content, plenty of family entertainment content and popular TV series and films, as well as a carefully planned autumn programming schedule.