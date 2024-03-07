SERB FINDS SECRET DOCUMENT IN WASHINGTON: Serbia claims right to NORTH POLE! Nikola Pašić's government formalized exploitation

The Arctic region is increasingly becoming the epicentre of interest, both due to its rich natural resources and the growing geopolitical tensions among countries vying for a share of this area.

foto: Kurir televizija, Shutterstock

Until now, there existed the Arctic Council, which was the only platform for cooperation and agreements among countries claiming the North Pole. Its members include Canada, Denmark, including Greenland and the Faroe Islands, Norway. The right to the Arctic is also claimed by Norway, the United States, and the Russian Federation.

Nebojša Obrknežev, appearing on the morning show "Redakcija," shed new light on key questions about the North Pole and the rights to it.

“Gas is found there in gas hydrates. Gas hydrates are actually ice; when you take that ice cube, you literally light it, and it burns. But that ice doesn't melt. So, the essence is that methane molecules are located in water molecules. And when it burns completely, you get a small amount of water. Literally, the entire surface is enriched with these gas hydrates,” he explained.

02:43 ARKTIČKA ENIGMA: TAJANSTVENI DOKUMENT PRONAĐEN U VAŠINGTONU: Naftno-gasni inženjer otrkio da je vlada NIKOLE PAŠIĆA planirala SARADANJU S ARKTIKOM

Before answering questions about the West's reactions to the cooperation between China and Russia in the Arctic, Obrknežev shared intriguing information he found about Svalbard, an island located in the Arctic.

As he claims, in 1925, the government of Nikola Pašić signed a coal exploitation agreement on this island.

“So, my colleague Aleksandar Gajić, who often appears in your shows, found a certain document in the library in Washington where, in 1925, the government of Nikola Pašić signed a coal exploitation agreement on the island of Svalbard.”

Aleksandar Gajić foto: Kurir TV

This agreement reveals that the Arctic is not just about oil and gas; other precious resources such as silver, gold, platinum, uranium, and titanium are also present.

This curiosity raises several questions about the potential economic significance of the Arctic in the future.

Obrknežev also emphasized estimates indicating that about 20% of the world's total oil reserves are located at the North Pole.

“This would mean that this area possesses resources that make up more than 110% of all basic oil reserves in the Russian Federation and an incredible 340% of the total reserves in the United States,” he emphasized.

Considering the annual oil production in the Russian Federation, measured in hundreds of millions of tons, the Arctic becomes a crucial area for economic exploitation. Although not fully explored, this region represents a potential basis for future economic development.

Considering the annual oil production in the Russian Federation, measured in hundreds of millions of tons, the Arctic becomes a crucial area for economic exploitation. Although not fully explored, this region represents a potential basis for future economic development.

As geopolitical powers vie for their place in the sun at the North Pole, the global community carefully monitors each step and potential conflict that can shape the future of this key geopolitical playground.

Kurir.rs

In accordance with the WMG Terms of Use and the Law on Public Information and Media, reproduction of part or all of the text and/or photo/video without citing the source and author is prohibited.

Kurir Television is available on Channel Eight for MTS Iris TV, m:SAT tv, Supernova, BeotelNet, Orion Telekom, Yettel Hipernet TV, and Sat-trakt users in Serbia, within the m:tel platform in Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and MTEL Global in the diaspora, as well as on the Arena Cloud app.

Bonus video:

05:34 KADA UZMETE KOCKU LEDA I ZAPLITE, ONA GORI! Naftno-gasni inženjer izneo NEZAMISLIVE PODATKE O ARKTIKU: Taj led se NE TOPI