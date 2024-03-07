MARIJA NEŠIĆ - FROM LAWYER TO OPERA DIVA: ‘Not for a moment have I regretted swapping laws for NOTES’

Opera singer Marija Nešić, a soprano, was born in Belgrade and now lives in Spain. If you were to meet her on the street, you would probably say she looks like a top model. She attended both a classical and a music school simultaneously, graduated from the law faculty, and worked in the legal profession for years.

However, her love for music never faded, and a few years ago, she decided to dedicate herself solely to it. Now she is returning to her hometown, where she will perform on March 3rd at Kolarac in her gala concert. She shares her thoughts with Kurir.

foto: Dejan Milićević

How are the preparations going? Do you get stage fright?

“I am eagerly looking forward to the concert at Kolarac. After four years, I will once again bow to the Belgrade audience, which particularly delights me because Belgrade is the city where I was born, and every performance here has a special charm for me. Considering that I am very inspired, the audience can certainly expect a fireworks display of emotions and an evening full of surprises.”

Do you have any rituals or a special routine before performances to mentally and physically prepare yourself?

“I must admit that I struggled with stage fright for years, but I realized that if I want to pursue this profession, stage fright will only prevent me from giving my best. So, I started working on completely eliminating it, and of course, I succeeded because it disappears with practice and routine. Constructive stage fright, which results from a sense of responsibility towards the job, always exists, but it disappears when I step onto the stage, and the magic between me and the audience begins. I have a routine that has been present for years before every concert, a kind of quarantine, solitude that is essential for me to prepare properly for the performance.”

foto: Dejan Milićević

Do you ever sing something that surprises the audience, outside of your repertoire?

“I often sing something unexpected for the audience. I like to experiment, introduce novelties, cover some songs that I enjoy listening to but are not performed in an operatic style. This time, too, such songs will be on the repertoire.”

You worked as a lawyer for many years before deciding to return to music. When did that turning point happen, and why?

“For years, I thought about how to combine these two professions, but over time, I realized that it is impossible because both require a lot of dedication, effort, and work. The decision or turning point happened in 2015 when I went to an audition at the National Theatre and passed it.”

Looking back, would you make the same decision again?

“Yes! Not for a moment have I regretted swapping legal documents for musical notes. When you have talent, it is a gift from God, and it would be a sin not to develop it. Music has been an integral part of my life since I was six years old, and I knew that there would come a moment when it would become my profession. All in all, I am happy with that decision.”

foto: Dejan Milićević

What is your favourite experience with the audience?

“The concert at the "Balkan" cinema is a performance I would highlight as special. That space has a specific energy; it is so inspiring and enjoyable for me.”

It is known in musical circles that you play the piano and the guitar excellently. Have you considered playing for the audience?

“I plan to do something like that, but it takes time to prepare everything nicely. I use the piano only when I need to practice singing, and I haven't played the guitar for a long time. Considering that many people have asked the same question, I will include it as a mandatory activity in the coming period.”

foto: Arhiva MN

It is not uncommon for artists that beauty doesn't always help them and can hinder their success in their profession. Has beauty been an ally or an enemy in your career? How do you deal with prejudices?

“For years, I faced various types of prejudices, but I learned to deal with them. Earlier, it bothered me that people couldn't accept that you take care of your appearance without compromising quality. From this distance, I can say that I enjoy my job, and I no longer burden myself with what others think; I left that behind me.”