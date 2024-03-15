WMG COMPANY ESTABLISHES FOUNDATION AND LAUNCHES NEW PORTAL

Wireless Media Group (WMG), a leader in the fields of digital transformation and media in Serbia and the region, has established the WMG FOUNDATION, within which it has launched the new web portal eupravozato.rs.

The WMG FOUNDATION was established to support activities that contribute to the sustainability of society in Serbia and the Western Balkans, which is crucial for achieving European and global competitiveness. The Foundation will provide expertise and resources and leverage the strength of the WMG Group to assist institutions and society as a whole in making Serbia and the Western Balkans sustainable societies and respected partners in the pursuit of a sustainable Europe and world by 2030.

In line with this vision, the WMG FOUNDATION has initiated the EUpravo Zato project. It is a communication platform aimed at promoting better mutual understanding and building trust and partnership between Serbia, the Western Balkans region, and the European Union. EUpravo Zato will communicate EU initiatives and investments and their impact on the lives of citizens and the progress of Serbia and the Western Balkans, as well as the benefits that the EU can derive from our country and region through relevant and inspiring content in understandable language.

"For years, WMG has been promoting sustainability, and the establishment of the WMG FOUNDATION is an important step towards achieving our goals. We aim to contribute to making our society sustainable, reaching European standards, and global competitiveness. That's why we are launching the EUpravo Zato project. We believe that this platform will be crucial in raising awareness about the importance of our country's partnership with the European Union and will contribute to better mutual understanding and strengthening ties between Serbia, the Western Balkans region, and the European Union," said Irena Petrović, Director of the WMG FOUNDATION.