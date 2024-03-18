GALA DINNER ON THE OCCASION OF ESTABLISHING WMG FOUNDATION AND LAUNCH OF "EUPRAVO ZATO" PLATFORM

Wireless Media Group has established the WMG Foundation, within which it has launched the communication platform EUpravo Zato. On this occasion, a gala dinner was organized with more than 300 guests in attendance

Tonight, in the glamorous atmosphere of a Belgrade hotel, Wireless Media Group brought together officials, diplomats, successful individuals from the business world, representatives from the academic community, and non-governmental organizations to mark the establishment of the WMG Foundation and the launch of the EUpravo Zato communication platform.

The evening began with the sounds of the trumpet orchestra "Danijela," the first official orchestra in this area led by a lady.

In the introductory part of the program, speeches were given by Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of the caretaker Government of the Republic of Serbia, Irena Petrović, Director of the WMG Foundation, and Igor Žeželj, the founder and director of the company WMG.

According to Irena Petrović, Director of the WMG Foundation, the EUpravo Zato communication platform will communicate European Union initiatives and investments and their impact on the lives of citizens and the progress of Serbia and the Western Balkans on one hand, and the benefits that the EU can gain from our country and region on the other hand, through relevant content in understandable language.

"Our desire is to contribute to making our society sustainable, to achieve European standards and global competitiveness, and to support every initiative that contributes to the same goal," said Petrović.

Igor Žeželj, the founder and director of WMG, emphasized that it is a great honour and responsibility for WMG that such a large number of companies and institutions, led by the representatives of the Government of the Republic of Serbia, the European Commission, and the United States, have recognized and supported the launch of the new socially responsible project EUpravo Zato.

"I believe you have recognized our sincere intention to use our undeniable influence to focus on mutual understanding among all stakeholders on the path of Serbia and the Western Balkans towards the EU. We deeply believe that a high level of understanding is the main prerequisite for achieving new levels of trust and partnership. Therefore, in addition to continuous education, through this project, we will persistently support every effort and activity on this path."

In her opening speech, PM Brnabić emphasized that she was delighted to have the opportunity to speak not only about the importance of European integration, but also about genuine and sincere connections between Serbia and the EU.

"Serbia's membership in the EU is a strategic priority of this Government, and I believe it will remain so for the new Government that will be formed, and that government will continue resolutely and courageously to implement reforms, primarily in the rule of law, to bring us one step closer to full EU membership in the coming years. EU membership is and will always be a political decision of EU member states, and when the member states decide that the EU is ready for enlargement, then it will happen. Until then, it is important for us to finish our part of the work," Brnabić said in her opening speech.

Via video message, Olivér Várhelyi, the European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighbourhood, and James O'Brian, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs of the United States, addressed the audience.

JAMES O'BRIAN, ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS OF THE UNITED STATES,

Olivér Várhelyi said that he was delighted to be able to speak at the launch of the EUpravo Zato platform and welcomed the initiative to launch such a project, as the primary goal is to deepen the understanding between Serbia and the European Union.

“I welcome this initiative because its primary goal is to foster understanding between Serbia and the EU, and to bring Serbia closer to the EU. Therefore, investing in any direct communication with the citizens and businesses on the benefits of EU integration in Serbia is very much appreciated because the European Union remains Serbia's biggest trade and investment partner, the largest provider of financial assistance to the country, and the main partner in supporting development and ongoing reforms.”

James O'Brian, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs of the United States, emphasized that the United States is a partner of Serbia and is dedicated to seeing it in the European Union and the Euro-Atlantic community.

"We particularly welcome such domestic initiatives as a way for citizens to express to each other the benefits of EU accession and for everyone to contribute to the solution we need in the future. We are aware that accession is a lengthy process, and the benefits are sometimes long-awaited, so we want to seize this moment."

After the introductory speeches, there was a "One-on-One - EUpravo Conversation" between Ana Brnabić and journalist Zoran Mihajlović.

During the conversation, Ana Brnabić congratulated the company on establishing the Foundation and launching the platform and answered questions about the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans.

"It seems to me that all of this is similar to when the Berlin Process started in 2014 - when European Integration slowed down to give new energy to everyone from the Western Balkans, and when a new growth plan with a significant budget was proposed. The European Growth Plan is a result of that. It certainly happened because we started talking about a new reform agenda, and the dynamics are such that by the end of March, we should finalize everything and start implementation during the first half of this year," Brnabić said in a one-on-one conversation.

Following that, there was an "EUpravo Zato Panel Discussion" with Tanja Miščević, Minister for European Integration in the caretaker Government of the Republic of Serbia, H.E. Emanuele Giaufret, the EU Ambassador to Serbia, and H.E. Christopher Hill, the US Ambassador to Serbia.

The main messages of the panellists were that Serbia belongs in the European Union and that platforms like EUpravo Zato are therefore necessary on this path. The Minister for EU Integration emphasized that she had heard about the project some time ago.

"When it comes to presenting the importance of the EU for us, it is very important how we communicate and how we can explain to citizens what potentials and benefits we can all have from it. My ministerial colleagues who are here know how much money we have managed to use through EU funds for various sectors."

The EU Ambassador to Serbia, Emanuele Giaufret, emphasized how important Serbia and the EU are as partners.

"Serbia has chosen the right path, not only in terms of economic interests, but also in terms of the values that the European Union promotes in terms of democracy and the rule of law. The EU is an important partner for Serbia and the largest economic investor. Therefore, the launch of web portals such as EUpravo Zato is very important because journalists on these platforms will explain to citizens in a simple way what is important for them to understand when it comes to EU integration."

Hill highlighted that many Americans would agree that the EU has already made remarkable progress, not only in terms of railways and roads but also in terms of creating a culture of peace that Europe did not have before.

"Europe has combined peace and one of the strongest economies, which is visionary. When you are a member of the EU club, you have the right to say you want new members, but you must first solve the problems. You do not enter paradise, but problems must be addressed, and countries must not use them for the purposes of distraction.".

Later in the evening, the event was enhanced by the magnificent voice of Marijana Zlopaša. The program was hosted by Bojana Drašković.

You can follow the EUpravo Zato platform at eupravozato.rs.