CELEBRATED DIRECTOR Prepares Drama Series Saints! MARTIN SCORSESE TO PRODUCE SERIES BEING FILMED IN SERBIA

Celebrated director and Oscar-winner Martin Scorsese is engaged as a producer for the new docudrama series Saints. The series will encompass eight one-hour episodes and will explore the stories of exceptional men and women who risked everything to embody the most noble and complex essence of humankind—faith.

The creator of the series is Matti Leshem, developed by Martin Scorsese for Lionsgate Alternative Television. The script is written by Kent Jones, and it will be directed by Elizabeth Chomko.

foto: Promo

“I have lived nearly my entire life with stories of the saints, pondering their words and deeds, imagining the worlds they inhabited, the challenges they faced, the examples they set. These are the stories of eight very different men and women. Each lived in completely different historical periods, and all followed the path of love that is revealed to them and us in Jesus' words in the gospels. I am excited that this project is underway and that I am working with so many trusted and talented colleagues,” highlighted Martin Scorsese.

An international team of creators is already in Belgrade, where part of the series will be filmed, in collaboration with Firefly Production and their studios, as well as at other locations in Serbia.

foto: Promo

“I had the great honour of working with the legendary Kreka on Barry Levinson’s film The Survivor. He invited me to Belgrade, I came, fell in love with the city, and promised him I’d return to film here. It’s a pleasure to be working with Kreka again and an honour to work with Ivana Miković and all the talented people at Firefly Production,” said creator and executive producer Matti Leshem.

Scenographer Miljen Kreka Kljaković, whose rich international career has brought him many awards and accolades, will revive the atmosphere of four historical stories.

“The fact that the series Saints is our first international project is an incredible recognition of our capabilities in the global market, and I am very honoured to be collaborating with Lionsgate and Fox Nation on this project,” emphasised Ivana Miković, Chief Operating Officer of Firefly Production and service producer of the series Saints.

foto: Nebojša Babić

The series Saints will premiere in November this year on the Fox Nation platform.

The leading and multiple award-winning production company Firefly operates within the WMG (Wireless Media Group) company, and in October 2023, it opened a complex of state-of-the-art film studios in Pančevo.

Congratulations to our colleagues at Firefly Production! We are proud of their success.