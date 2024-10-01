She grew up in Zemun and always knew she wanted to be an actress. However, for a long time, she didn’t get the right opportunity, so she took a job in television. She gained popularity thanks to the show DNK and became one of the most famous TV personalities in Serbia. Now, she is working on a new show, Komšiluk, on Kurir Television

There are two types of memories. The first are our personal ones, and the second come from photos that our parents showed us. From my earliest childhood, I don’t have a single photo. My first memory has a smell and an atmosphere... I was four years old, and my mother brought my younger brother home from the hospital.

I grew up in Zemun, where we had a family house with a large yard. I remember playing a lot as a child. I try to ensure my children grow up the same way—to have torn knees and elbows, to ride bikes, to play skipping rope, and to know that even mud can make the most beautiful cake. You just need a little dirt and water, which is available on every street. I also remember putting on various performances. The whole neighbourhood had to buy tickets for these meaningless plays... Then we’d use the money to buy sweets.



School Without Stress



I was never jealous of my brother. I always looked at him protectively. That’s probably the role of every older sister...

I loved school. It was right across from our house. Starting school wasn’t stressful for me because during breaks, I could go home and eat my grandmother’s pastries. I had great friends, but also great teachers. I feel like they didn’t overload us with unnecessary information. The teachers focused on shaping us into good people. I especially remember my PE teacher... She didn’t care much about the curriculum. Sure, we ran, played folk games, and threw the medicine ball, but every weekend she would take us to experience something new, like a good film or a children’s play.



I believe the first theatre I went to was Boško Buha, but I can’t recall the children's play I saw. I do remember Koštana with Usnija Režepova. That was something incredible for me because it was the first evening play I had seen, and I still remember it to this day.



The Petrified Monster



Acting came to me spontaneously. As a child, I loved to play both the good fairy and the witch. My first roles and plays were performed on our street. One boy wore glasses, and a friend of ours, a few years older, was the director of our little productions. She always wanted to be in charge, which ultimately defined her career and path. She is now an extremely successful manager. To our friend with the glasses, she said: “You’ll be a blind and petrified monster.” He burst into tears. He didn’t like being told that in such a way, but children can be cruel. That’s when I thought, why shouldn’t I be the blind petrified monster? What I’ve always loved about acting is that I could be anything in life, and that’s probably why I became an actress.



The Entrance Exam



I graduated from Zemun Prep School. I first attempted to get into acting school after my third year of high school. The class was being taken by Professor Bajčetić. Someone told me: “He won’t accept you, can’t you see how you look? You’re not his type.” That comment bothered me for a long time because I couldn’t understand what it meant not to be someone’s type. Now, it’s completely clear to me that acting isn’t an exact science. There are many actors I find brilliant, and yet someone might not like them, and vice versa. I have colleagues I love working with and others I would never want to work with, but that doesn’t mean they are less or more talented—it’s simply that we aren’t energetically aligned.

I wasn’t accepted that year. At that moment, it was painful and difficult for me... Being rejected and not being able to do what I wanted... The following year, the class was taken by Goca Marić. I asked my parents if they could afford to pay for private academy tuition, and they said yes. So, I decided to apply only to the private academy because I didn’t like Marić, who was accepting the class at Faculty of Dramatic Arts. I knew her from around town and just didn’t want her as my acting professor.

Predrag Ejdus accepted me into his class. That was a true gift. We had a wonderful relationship, full of love and understanding. Peca was a wonderful person, a great artist, and a huge intellectual. I don’t even remember the entrance exam anymore—two monologues, a poem, and an imitation. And guess what, I imitated Usnija Redžepova. I’m a terrible singer, so I picked something very distinctive that would be easy to imitate without having to sing well. I also imitated presenter Anja Ranković. Unfortunately, in my second year, Peca became ill, but fate played its part, as we were then taught by the late professor Vladimir Jevtović, who was the best acting teacher I could have had. At the beginning of my career, I had no self-confidence, and I suffered from terrible stage fright. It was a painful start. There was one key phrase Vladimir Jevtović said to me after my graduation play. We were sitting in Srpska Kafana talking. He said, “Nataša, you won’t achieve anything before you turn 35.” I cried for days afterward. I was devastated. I thought I should give up acting, change careers, that I wasn’t talented... But now, from this perspective, I’m very grateful for his honesty and advice. Soon after that, my expectations diminished. My ambitions remained, but there was no longer any desperation or anxiety about how things were unfolding

I’ve always had this energy that made it seem like I could play characters aged 35+, but at 22, you just can’t play those roles. Mira Banjac is the only person who said something similar to what my professor Jevtović had told me. “Child, you’re quite plain, just like me, and you won’t achieve anything before you’re 35,” she said. I asked her, “What do you mean, Mira, plain?” “You’re not a pretty woman. I mean, I was never pretty either, but trust me, what happens later is far more important than being a successful young actor.” And she was right—it really turned out to be more important..

What truly changed and touched me personally and emotionally was Mladen Đorđević’s invitation for the film The Life and Death of a Porno Gang. I’m also honoured to act in his new film The Working Class Goes to Hell. He has crafted a spectacular story. He’s a genius. I love being one of his actresses. I encourage everyone to go and watch our latest film.

Turning Point



Television and the show DNK opened all the doors for me. It was my turning point. I wasn’t the first host of the show. In the first few episodes, I was trying to find my role in this documentary-reality format. DNK was a huge life lesson for me. I learned a lot, but mostly not to stress over insignificant things. There are human fates that are far more complicated, difficult, and tangled. There are people who don’t have much but are incredibly happy, and then there are those who don’t care about anything in life.

Joining Kurir Television



Now, you can see me on Kurir Television. The show Komšiluk is a fun cooking show. However, it’s not just about cooking; we also explore relationships between people. I believe the audience will get to see me from a different perspective, and I think the secret to the show’s success will be the fact that Raša, Mirka, and I know each other well in real life. Somehow, it was really easy to work with them, and a great pleasure. I really enjoyed it—Mirka is, although the audience might not realise it, a very witty and entertaining woman. She truly lives the life of a big star.

Comedian



I’m aware that I can’t escape from comedy. What matters most to me is working with good material. Right now, we’re preparing a fantastic play The Naked Truth, where I share the stage with Miloš Đorđević, Zineida Dedakin, and Bane Vidaković. They’re all top-notch comedians, and I’m really looking forward to it. The premiere in Belgrade is scheduled for 27th November.

I Love to Eat



I’m also looking forward to enjoying a good meal. I don’t know what it feels like to be hungry. I don’t understand colleagues who think a meal consists of six almonds. I eat because I love food and enjoy every bit of it, not because I’m hungry. I don’t even have time to get hungry. There’s always something that brings me joy and satisfaction. I could never be on a diet. Maybe I’d lose weight for a role with Mladen Đorđević. I’d be willing to lose 20 kilos if needed, but that would be the biggest challenge of my life. It’s important to take care of your body for health reasons, but you shouldn’t overindulge or harm your health with food. Cream cakes, custard slices, chocolate cakes, and Moscow slices are fantastic things. Of course, only if you’re not diabetic.



Private Life



I fell madly in love with my husband, just as he did with me. I realised that everything he does, he does with excellence, and I knew I wanted to marry him. There wasn’t a trace of ulterior motive, not in a material sense or any other. Some women get married because they don’t want to be alone, because they want to have someone... But that can’t work. It’s better and healthier to be alone and happy than to be with someone and miserable. The two of us have two wonderful children. We’ve been going strong together for over ten years.

Childbirth

The happiest moments for me were when I gave birth to my children. Both births were smooth and straightforward. I had one specific wish, though—I wanted to give birth in The Dragiša Mišović hospital, where I was born. I went to the hospital and said, “I have to give birth here.” When they heard my request at the maternity ward, they simply said, “Madam, no problem.” Now I know that it’s a small maternity hospital and there isn’t much space there. However, the moment you hold your child in your arms, all other things and problems become insignificant. Joy for me also comes from reading a good book, sharing energy with colleagues on stage, and so much more-



