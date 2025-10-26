Slušaj vest

The past few months in Serbia have been marked by tension and complex events that were often difficult to comprehend. Behind the scenes of protests, university blockades and numerous violent confrontations, in a social crisis the likes of which we have not seen before, it was not easy to discern what was really happening or why.

While some attempted to conceal the true motives and key actors, our newsroom was among those who, in such complex circumstances, searched for the real answers.

For almost an entire year, we wrote openly about what was hidden behind the blockade movement and the students’ demands, about the ambitions of Rector Vladan Đokić, about the motives of the lecturers at the Faculty of Civil Engineering, and about the true purpose behind the formation of the so-called inquiry commission. Time has shown that our revelations were well-founded.

This is even more true for the series of our articles in which the main protagonist was the now former head of United Group, Dragan Šolak. More than any other media outlet, Kurir wrote about this businessman’s insatiable ambition to dominate Serbia’s media landscape and, through it, exert a decisive influence on the powers-that-be — about the way he built his empire, the mechanism he used for years to expand his wealth and power while simultaneously destroying his competition… But as we are witnessing these days, that too is slowly coming to an end.

Today, when all this is clearly visible, when many processes have been uncovered, we can proudly say: we were right, and we were among the few who called things by their true name.

Our intention is not to claim that we alone know the truth, nor that we are infallible. But on issues of crucial importance to the public, it has been shown that our assessments and sources were accurate.

For that reason, over the next few weeks, through a series of articles, we will remind the public of the most important revelations from the past period. They give us every reason to continue along the same path.