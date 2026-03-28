Slušaj vest

The latest factually unfounded attack by the Belgrade Centre for Security Policy (BCBP) on Kurir has only further confirmed what we have already written about - that in Serbia there exists a developed mechanism for dealing with business competition. Behind that mechanism, as we have already pointed out, stand Dragan Šolak and the network of his companies, media, civil society organizations and pressure groups linked by vested interests.

As we have warned, nothing here is accidental. Not the timing, not the topics, not the "independent" actors who always appear when needed.

"Truth chooses no side", but some most certainly do choose interests.

Through the campaign "The Truth Does Not Take Sides", Kurir opened questions that had long been swept under the carpet. We pointed to the complex network of influence used by United Group, exposed the way in which media such as N1 and Nova S are used not to inform citizens, but to represent the private interests of the owner and to conduct his political and business wars.

We also showed the political background of the student protests and blockades, as well as the fact that certain media changed their narrative about European officials precisely at the moments when United Group’s business interest was under threat. For some, the European path is evidently only a mask, while behind it all lie profit and monopoly.

Non-governmental organizations as an extended arm

In addition to the media as the striking fist, a key role in this mechanism is played by interlinked non-governmental organizations. Instead of being a corrective to the authorities and society, part of them has turned into parapolitical actors without election, without responsibility and without legitimacy. In practice, the civil sector has been reduced to a narrow circle of organizations linked to one another financially and organizationally, and in some cases even through family ties.

Foto: Kurir

The backbone of that system is formed by the Belgrade Centre for Security Policy, Civic Initiatives, CRTA, BIRODI, the European Movement in Serbia, the Centre for Practical Politics, as well as the European Convention - as a kind of umbrella structure.

What is particularly striking is the connectedness of key figures. The Executive Director of Civic Initiatives, Maja Stojanović, is married to Dragan Popović, the head of the Centre for Practical Politics. Those organizations, according to well-informed sources, function as hubs for financing, the distribution of funds and the formation of new organizations and ad hoc groups. In other words, they form a closed system that produces, finances and legitimizes itself.

How the mechanism functions

According to the information we have obtained, there is a clear pattern of operation. The creation of "affairs" through NGO reports and statements, the launching of accusations in allegedly independent analyses, the taking up of the story by United Group media, and the further spreading of the narrative as "relevant news". The target is always chosen according to the same criterion. These are always United Group’s competitors, above all Telekom Srbija, and regularly Wireless Media Group (WMG) as well.

Interestingly, at the same time, the actions of Dragan Šolak are completely ignored, even though in any normal country they would be the subject of serious public, but also legal, scrutiny.

False credibility as cover for real interests

And here we come to the essence of the problem. Through "reports", "analyses" and "warnings", these organizations create the appearance of credibility for campaigns that have a clear political and business background. The attacks on Kurir and WMG, which openly support Serbia’s European path, come precisely from that circle.

The paradox is obvious: those who present themselves as pro-European actors use methods that are the very opposite of European standards. They are characterized by non-transparency, coordinated campaigns and abuse of influence.

At a time when Serbia needs cooperation among all social actors, institutions, the opposition and civil society, part of the NGO scene is evidently choosing a different path. Instead of partnership - conflict. Instead of reforms - campaigns. Instead of progress - blockade. And in the end, it is the citizens who pay the price of it all.

Our struggle will not stop here. We shall continue to expose the mechanisms, connections and interests that lie behind attempts to manipulate the public. With only one goal, reflected in the recovery of civil society and the acceleration of Serbia’s European path. Because without the full truth, there can be no European future for Serbia.