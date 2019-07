EVROPSKA UNIJA DOBILA NOVE LIDERE: Na čelu Evropske komisije nemačka ministarka odbrane!

.@JunckerEU “Solution we’ve found is a good one. #Ursula von der Leyen has extensive experience in #defence and #social policy. Believe would be in the @Europarl_EN’s interest to approve this - though I am sad #Spitzenkandidaten process suffered a setback” https://t.co/GxPOUq2240 pic.twitter.com/TgBFg8hjuB