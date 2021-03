DECA NA UDARU KORONE: U SAD hospitalizacija povećana za 800 odsto, u Britaniji i do 100 dece nedeljno smeštaju u bolnice

Germany allowed its states to open their schools and KGs from mid Feb (CW7 for Saxony, CW8 for some other states) 5-9 Y : +30% 10-14 : +20% Parents (30-49 Y) : +(5-10)% 70+ Y : -20%(due to vaccinations)#schools #are #COVID #Hotspots #schoolsreopening https://t.co/x3uXIrV0s3 pic.twitter.com/Nx6GBaJM6O