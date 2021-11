JEDNA PORUKA IZAZVALA VELIKI NEMIR U KINI: Obezbedite dovoljno zaliha hrane za zimu! Najviše brine kako je sročena

#BREAKING #CHINA 🔴CHINA: SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND CLOSED ITS DOORS DUE TO A CASE OF CVID19! Visitors to the amusement park at Shanghai #Disneyland were confined to the park & undego PCR testing, because 1 of the employees was diagnosed with CVID. #BreakingNews #Video #Shangai pic.twitter.com/QXQFb38knb