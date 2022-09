AVGANISTANSKI SKADOVI PONOVO OŽIVELI: Talibani ponovo pokrenuli priču o 99. raketnoj bazi! FOTO

A few interesting things spotted in the Taliban parade in #Bagram today. 1st of all, Scuds! Several 9P117 TEL complete with the 8K14 liquid-fuelled missiles of the 9K72 Elbrus ballistic missile system, better known to us as the SS-1C Scud-B. These are ancient & non-functional. pic.twitter.com/N5sPzIZwfL