PENTAGON U UKRAJINU ŠALJE 50 BREDLIJA, HAUBICE PALADIN, HILJADE GRANATA I RAKETA: Vrednost pomoći Kijevu 3 milijarde dolara

New US $3 billion aid package for Ukraine details released by US DoD. Includes 50 Bradley IFV’s, 100 M113 APC’s, 55 MRAPS (likely MaxxPro), 138 Humvees, 18 SPG’s (likely M109’s as others mentioned), 36 towed 105mm howitzers (likely M119), ammunition, SAM’s, other equipment pic.twitter.com/tdKiTWnZLi