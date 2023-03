SVET SE OPRAŠTA OD UBIJENOG KRALJA LAVOVA: Tužna vest stigla iz Tanzanije! SNIGVE HRABRO GLEDAO SMRTI U OČI (UZNEMIRUJUĆE)

A great legend has fallen 😢 💔💔😭 Snyggve, also known as Bob Jr., died this morning in a fight with three young males! It is not known if his brother Tryggve was with him! The magnificent king of Namiri Plains is no longer with us 😭 RIP KING Snyggve 👑 📸 David Yesayah pic.twitter.com/C0XiUFLqs9