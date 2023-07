NAPAD NA SRCE RUSIJE: Pogledajte snimak udara dronova kamikaza u poslovne kule u Moskvi! PROLAZNICI PLAČU I VRIŠTE OD STRAHA

#UkraineRussiaWar #Ukraine #Russia#RussiaIsATerroristState #Moscou 🇷🇺🇺🇦🔴According to a VChK-OGPU source, the #Moscow City ministerial tower is guarded by #FSO officers : „There are 6 Ministries in total, at least exactly six different bodies. The details are kept secret from… pic.twitter.com/ePloSJZU2c