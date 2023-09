SLOVENAČKA POLICIJA POSTAVLJA KONTROLNE PUNKTOVE: Zbog migranata će zaustavljati i proveravati vozila kod granice, zna se i gde

As stated by @schengen_info, Slovenia 🇸🇮 urges Croatia 🇭🇷to strengthen #BorderControls at their joint border due to the influx of #IrregularMigrants. Based on official statistics, more than 36.000 #migrants were apprehended at the Slovenian borders in the first 8 months of 2023. pic.twitter.com/LC0i2twel6