DEVOJČICA (15) UBIJENA ISPRED TRŽNOG CENTRA! Bila na putu do škole, londonska policija uhapsila tinejdžera (VIDEO)

BREAKING: A 15-year-old girl has died after being stabbed in Croydon, south London. Police were called to Wellesley Road at about 08:30hrs, but the girl later died at the scene. Story here 👉 https://t.co/J6RJgwFciT 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/abpYUqYIht