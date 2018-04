Germany 31.03.2018 Borussia Mönchengladbach lads, steal the "Boyz Köln" flag during the match Hoffenheim vs. FC Köln. In this way, they are taking revenge, for the action during the last derby, when FC Köln ultras stole their flag. #borussia #mönchengladbach #hoffenheim #köln #germany #ultras #hooligans #pyro #awaydays

