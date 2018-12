ZGROZILA ČITAV SVET! Supruga slavnog fudbalera objavila fotografiju raširenih nogu sa GINEKOLOŠKOG PREGLEDA, pa ovako ODBRUSILA svima! (FOTO)

I dread smear tests & I don’t even know why, so I wore my red jungle socks from @imacelebrity to my smear test today to remind me that if I can do a Bushtucker Trial and eat a sheep’s anus to win food, then I can certainly brave a smear test that could potentially be life saving and you can too! • More than 3,200 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year in the UK, and nearly 900 die annually and yet 1 in 4 women skip cervical screening because of ‘embarrassment.’ Don’t be a statistic ladies - GO FOR YOUR SMEAR TEST. (Source: @joscervicalcancertrust) #smeartest

A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy) on Nov 27, 2018 at 11:20am PST