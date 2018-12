Top tip.... if you get this outfit and have big boobs go a size up..... my top literally popped open (very aggressively) in the middle of a restaurant 😂😂😂😂😂😂🙄🙄🙄 luckily enough they had safety pins. Few customers got more than what they bargained for that’s all I know. @prettylittlething #prettylittlething

