BATALJUJE FUDBAL: Evo šta će Bolt raditi ubuduće (VIDEO)

Usain Bolt has retired from football 🇯🇲



🏟 Games: 2

✅ Wins: 2

⚽️ Goals: 2

🏆 Won the same amount of trophies as Harry Kane

🎯 Registered the same amount of assists as Jorginho this season

🗣 “His first touch is like a trampoline” - Andy Keogh



A true legend of the game ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/fqJJvrvh6U