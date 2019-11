Exclusive interview with @patrice.evra for @novatv_ ⚽️🎬 My stomach still hurts from all the laughter and such a good energy we had during the shooting of this interview but more importantly, I feel so happy that I can share with everyone such an inspiring story of one humble, little boy from Senegal, who grew up in a family of 24 brothers and sisters and who, in spite of a struggling childhood, never stopped smiling and never gave up on his dream to become a football player, who will one day be able to take care of his family and make them happy. Thank you Patrice for sharing your love, positivity and your incredible spirit with the world and for showing everyone what is life about and why we should never stop believing. We love this game with you in it! 💙 . . . . ____________________________________________ #fanitv #exclusive #interview #patriceevra #manchesterunited #juventus #ilovethisgame

