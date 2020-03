VELIKI KARLO ANĆELOTI: Legendarni trener pozvao navijača Evertona zaraženog koronom: Ćao Mark, kako si? VIDEO

💙 | "Just call me Carlo." @MrAncelotti joins in the #BlueFamily campaign by phoning a 52-year-old fan with motor neurone disease. Support 'Cruisey's Journey': https://t.co/8QYV6Aqv3j Blue Family: https://t.co/ZIL4dOiTgw pic.twitter.com/PvEf9qOys2