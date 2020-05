KADA JE RIO ISPRATIO SER ALEKSA U PENZIJU: Otrkiveno šta mu je VIDIĆ rekao u svlačionici

#OTD in 2013.... Scoring in Sir Alex’s final game at Old Trafford! ❤️ I remember Vida saying to me in the Changing Room after the game.. “Rio do u know what you just done....you scored the boss’s last ever goal at Old Trafford....history man” 🙌🏽⚽️ Memories! #MUFC @manchesterunited

