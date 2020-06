ZA PETKOM ŽALI MONTEVIDEO! URUGVAJ PAMTI SRBINA: Kobnih 50 minuta nastupa Petkovića za Penjarol! BIO JE KAO MESI (VIDEO)

Ilija Petković, the head coach of Serbia & Montenegro in the 2006 World Cup, passed away due to complications of Covid-19. The 75-year-old head coach took charge of Shanghai Shenhua in 2001 and won the runner-up of the season. In 2002 he coached another Jia-A club Sichuan Dahe. pic.twitter.com/eMNjiEpTrD