Serbian football player Komnen Andrić scored a great goal for Inter from Zaprešić in the defeat by Lokomotiva (1: 3), which unfortunately had to be annulled.

The Dinamo striker shook the net from a great distance on loan in Zaprešić, but his goal was preceded by an illegal position.

Andrić's unrecognized goal would probably be the most beautiful in the continuation of the season after the coronary virus pandemic, and you can watch it for a minute and 13 seconds of footage:

The Serbian international played 11 matches in the Croatian championship this season and scored only one goal.

