EPSKA BLAMAŽA BARSELONE NA DRUŠTVENIM MREŽAMA: Katalonce UNIŠTAVAJU montažama! (FOTO)

Social media users have gone ballistic after Barca were thrashed 8-2 in the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League tonight. Bayern's swashbuckling and unmatchable style of play blitzed through Barca's defense as goals from Lewandowski, J.Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Ivan Perisic, S. Gnabry were enough to downsize a toothless Barcelona team. Read complete gist at www.247amaze.com or copy the link below to your browser. FOLLOW US FOR MORE DAILY Y #Barcelona #Messi #UEFAChampionsLeague https://www.247amaze.com/messi-na-just-ordinary-goat-wey-dem-suppose-use-do-asun-messi-blasted-on-social-media-after-bayern-munich-trash-barca-8-2-uefa-champions-league/

A post shared by 247amaze (@247amaze) on Aug 15, 2020 at 12:04am PDT