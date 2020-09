MISICA IZAZVALA SKANDAL KOJEG SE STIDI CELA ENGLESKA: Islandska manekenka i njena rođaka ZAVELE dve mlade zvezde! FOTO

Mason a Greenwood and Foden were absent from training today after reportedly bringing Icelandic girls 😂 back to their team hotel.⁣ ⁣ This probably happens all the time with England but I think it’s the quarantine breaking that’s the problem here. Even still you always here stories of Giggs and stuff doing similar in their early days. No biggie, the boys have just got to be careful when they’re filmed...⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Thoughts⁉️

A post shared by Down The Wings - MUFC (@downthewings_) on Sep 7, 2020 at 4:22am PDT