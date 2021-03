KAO DA JE NEKO BACIO PROKLETSTVO NA URUGVAJCA Suarez ŠEST godina nije postigao gol u gostima u Ligi šampiona!

LUIS SUAREZ has failed to score in ANY of his last 25 Champions League away games. His last goal was 2015 ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI has scored 15 in his last 13 Champions League games, including 5 assists. I don’t ever want to see people compare Suarez to Lewandowski again 🤜🏼❤️🤛🏼 pic.twitter.com/bdEHHyfruf