FRANCUSKA OSVAJA PRVENSTVO: Analiza kaže da su Hrvatska i Engleska autsajderi! Jedna ekipa je posebno opasna

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐁𝐞...🔮 We simulated #Euro2020 using our AI team's model... and the results are in! 🏆 Who's most likely to be victorious? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 What chance do England have? ❓ Any dark horses? All the results & more, here. ⬇️