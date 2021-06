ODJEKNULA PRVA TRANSFER BOMBA OVOG LETA: Donaruma prešao u Pari Sen Žermen!

Gianluigi Donnarumma completed his medical with Paris Saint-Germain this morning in Italy, as expected. He’s now signing his contract until June 2026 - then he’ll be announced as new PSG signing in the next days. 🇮🇹🇫🇷 #PSG Done deal, here we go confirmed 🧤 https://t.co/XNZ3Jjtakz