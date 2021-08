LUĐI OD JUŽNOAMERIKANACA: Golman pogodio iz slobodnjaka za pobedu u derbiju, a komentatori izdominirali! Poslušajte! VIDEO

BREAKING | The goal of the year was just scored in the Romanian cup! Brasov derby in the cup. SR Brasov (3rd tier) keeper Bogdan Căucă comes up in the 86th minute to take a free-kick and SCORES a beauty to put his team past Steagul Renaște Brașov (2nd tier). Fairytale football. pic.twitter.com/A6bM4GpNq0