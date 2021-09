🇲🇦 Vahid Halilhodzic hits back at Hakim Ziyech: «For the first time in my career, I witnessed an international player who refuse to train and pretends to be injured. He doesn’t look like a player ready to fight for a World Cup spot. I will not tolerate it.» (via @HanifBerkane) pic.twitter.com/CpQQiEdxvr