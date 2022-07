ISPLIVAO STARI SNIMAK! NAVIJAČI FENERBAHČEA PEVALI: PUTIN, KU*VIN SIN! Turci BRUTALNO VREĐALI predsednika Rusije VIDEO

Honestly as a Galatasaray fan, the biggest rival of Fenerbahçe, i have to admit i have heard more and loud chants about Putin being a son of a whore than Fener fans provoking Dinamo Kiev players with scandalous pro-Putin chants. #SlavaUkrainepic.twitter.com/ArW3zL9V6J https://t.co/vhkfPWaFeG