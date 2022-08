CRVENA ZVEZDA I PARTIZAN POJAČAVAJU SE IZ GRUZIJE: Večiti rivali skautirali dvojicu mladih igrača iz bivše sovetske republike

🆕🇬🇪MOVE TO ITALY CALLED OFF? Both Zuriko Davitashvili and Irakli Azarovi we're previously linked with a move to 🇮🇹, but according to "90 WUTI" the players are close to signing a deal with a "TOP" 🇷🇸 SuperLiga side (presumably @FKPartizanBG / @crvenazvezdafk)👀 It took a turn😳 https://t.co/AY5ivgAGpI pic.twitter.com/rgcjit7sOX