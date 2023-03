MLADI FUDBALER POGINUO U STRAVIČNOM SUDARU VOZOVA: Porodica nije ni znala da je Jordanis bio jedan od putnika (FOTO)

🕊️ Sad news has emerged that 22 year old forward Iordanis Adamakis tragically died in the train crash at Tempe Having started his career at Kavala, he then played for Rodos & recently Thesprotos in SL2 Rodos will name their locker room after him to honour his memory R.I.P 🙏 pic.twitter.com/t5t1PVXoOP