NEKA ZADRŽE TAJ REKORD! Ibrahimović ušao u istoriji, pa IZNENADIO sve u studiju! Prvo su se nasmejali, a onda je sve objasnio!

Having scored a goal at the age of 41 years and 166 days, Zlatan Ibrahimovic last night became the oldest player to score in the history of Serie A, surpassing Alessandro Costacurta, who held the record at the age of 41 years and 25 days since May 2007. 🇸🇪 #ACMilan pic.twitter.com/YdMWxJaIgP