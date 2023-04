FUDBALSKA UTAKMICA KOJU JE PRATIO ČITAV HOLIVUD! Niste ni znali da se ovaj meč igrao, a priča ovog kluba je oduševila planetu!

INCREDIBLE: Ryan Reynolds Wrexham win top of table clash thanks to last second penalty save by 40-Year Old Ben Foster who def will now own piece of Mint Mobile and star in Deadpool 3. Welcome to Wrexham Season 2 set to have finale Dream are made of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/UjhnKfWlhz