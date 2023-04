GENIJALAN GOL NOVOG REPREZENTATIVCA SRBIJE! Samardžić očarao Italiju, pogledajte MAJSTORIJU (VIDEO)

🅰️ | 🇷🇸 Lazar Samardžić (21, CAM) Deadly set-piece taker as well. A proper goal-output machine. 0.62 goal contributions per 90 minutes. 5 goals and 4 assists and not even a regular starter yet, until recently. Serbia got itself a top talent. 🔥pic.twitter.com/R7MbaYj78X