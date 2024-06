MOŽE LI LUĐE OD OVOGA? Srbija ide dalje i sa 0:0 protiv Danske ako se poklope sledeći rezultati! Deluje OSTVARIVO!

🇷🇸Serbia can qualify for the Euro 2024 last 16 with a 0-0 draw against Denmark if ALL the below happens: 🇮🇹Italy avoid defeat against Croatia 🇪🇸Spain beat Albania 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿England beat Slovenia by two or more goals 🇵🇹Portugal avoid defeat against Georgia 🇹🇷Turkey beat Czech Republic