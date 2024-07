ČUVENI UKRAJINSKI KLUB PRED GAŠENJEM! Par dana pred utakmicu imaju samo TRI IGRAČA u timu, a skoro svi zaposleni dobili su OTKAZE!

🇺🇦 Dnipro-1 have TWO players available for their Conference League - QR2 match vs Puskás Akadémia on Thursday, but UEFA still haven't eliminated them! ✅ Dnipro-1 set to enter UECL - QR3 draw! 🚨 Due to this, Austria Wien / Ilves will most likely enter the UECL - QR3 draw on… pic.twitter.com/IQvhgcMmX4