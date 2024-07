FANTASTIČAN POTEZ MILVOLA! Klub NE ZABORAVLJA tragično preminulog Matiju Šarkića! Potez Engleza VREDAN DIVLJENJA!

🚨🇲🇪 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Millwall FC have retired the number 20 for Matija Šarkić who tragically passed away last month... The English club chose today specifically as it would of been his 27th birthday. RIP, Matija. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/em8LI7TteL