NEĆEMO RUSOFILA: Ukrajinci traže smenu sudije koji je sudio meč Rusija - Srbija

FC Kryvbas has applied to UEFA with a request to replace 🇹🇷 referee Arda Kardesler ahead of their UECL PO 1st leg match v Real Betis! This UEFA referee oversaw russia v Serbia on 21/3/24 in moscow… Kryvbas considers it inadmissible for him to officiate the match of a 🇺🇦 club pic.twitter.com/12jtzfNe9u