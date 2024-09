ŠOK: Poginuo visoki funkcioner Fudbalskog saveza Rusije! Pronađena olupina nestalog helikoptera!

🚨 🇷🇺 RUSSIAN FOOTBALL UNION DIRECTOR MISSING AFTER HELICOPTER VANISHES IN KAMCHATKA Arseniy Zamyatin, Financial Director of the Russian Football Union, and his wife, Polina, are presumed to be on board the Mi-8T helicopter that disappeared shortly after taking off near… https://t.co/SCGvos4EOy pic.twitter.com/zpYbbcY7xN