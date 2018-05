Svi jedva čekaju da ih poseti Viktorija Lopirjova, ambasadorka SP-a (VIDEO, FOTO)

In life there should be no boundaries and we should be passionate about spreading love around us. A good way to do this is through football and any other sporting activity. It can truly unite people and I am proud to be a part of this phenomenon. The sports day of the Matryoshka Festival @matryoshka_festival is very special for me and I am happy to bring together like minded people such as Gilberto Silva @gilbertosilva who can share his knowledge ⚽️ and Irakli 🎤 @irakli_music who has incorporated football so well into his musical composition for our country 🇷🇺. I am sure everyone had fun with all the sports activities that we presented at the festival in Dubai 🇦🇪V

