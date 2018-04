OGLASIO SE ENIS! Evo šta je posle neočekivanog rastanka poručio navijačima Zvezde!

Although it wasn’t long, it was an amazing experience to live, play, and become an honorary Serbian. @crvenazvezdakk I appreciate the opportunity. Redstar fans, thank you for all the love and support! Now it’s time to finish strong @basketzaragoza! #GodIsGood

A post shared by Dylan Ennis (@dylanennis31) on Apr 16, 2018 at 1:37pm PDT