LUKA PIŠE ISTORIJU NBA! Dončić je jedini košarkaš posle velikog Lebrona Džejmsa koji je uspeo da uradi OVO!

Luka Doncic became the youngest NBA player to put up at least 29 pts, 12 ast and 8 reb in a game tonight against the Timberwolves.



The only other teenager ever to have at least 25 pts, 10 ast and 5 reb in a game?



The 👑



