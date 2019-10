USKORO ĆE U PETU DECENIJU, A IZGLEDA BRUTALNO: Adriana Lima ne krije u čemu je tajna njenog BESPREKORNOG izgleda! OVO NIJE REALNO (FOTO)

✨ Seeing this video, makes me emotional. It makes me think that sometimes people look at you from the outside and think, “her job it’s so easy” (remember I am not complaining), when they don’t know what you go through. Here I am 4 weeks after giving birth to my beautiful daughter Valentina and after days of physical therapy because I had a fractured knee, putting all my focus to get ready for a fashion show (60 pounds heavier lol). It was a beautiful road, not easy, but beautiful. I was lucky enough to have the master @elcuerpodepapi next to me to guide me, not only physically but also mentally. I learned something during that time..... once you love something...... absolutely nothing in this world will have the power to stop you..... not even your mind or body! My heart is always in control of my life! Thanks master for being part of that beautiful journey ✨🙏

