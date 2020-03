IZGUBILI SMO VELIČANSTVENOG: Divac se emotivnom porukom oprostio od Bore Stankovića

We lost another great one. Somebody who changed the game together with David Stern and who made basketball a global sport. Thank you for all that you’ve done and made possible for basketball and me. Rest In Peace Čika Boro #BoraStankovic • • • • #fiba #nba #basketball

